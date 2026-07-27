Caxton Associates LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Caxton Associates LLP lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the software company's stock after selling 38,397 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $209.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.50 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Autodesk's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Janesh Moorjani acquired 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $197.67 per share, with a total value of $494,175.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 50,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,786.31. The trade was a 5.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith bought 3,435 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. The trade was a 14.88% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 7,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,644 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Autodesk from $383.00 to $369.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Autodesk from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $323.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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