Caxton Associates LLP Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TARS

Caxton Associates LLP cut its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS - Free Report) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,163 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,792 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,912 shares of the company's stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,021 shares of the company's stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TARS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.50.

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Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TARS stock opened at $58.66 on Monday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.92.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.24. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $162.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Katherine Goodrich sold 2,954 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $183,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $138,624.64. This trade represents a 56.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 14,396 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $877,436.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,462,020.95. This represents a 20.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 39,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,821 in the last three months. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company's research platform centers on neuro‐effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus's lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early‐stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

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