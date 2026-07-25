Caxton Associates LLP Invests $2.16 Million in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,065 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 733.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,887,853 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $231,432,000 after buying an additional 1,661,457 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $201,164,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $180,719,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth $113,194,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $235,486,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $175.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.48 and a 52-week high of $183.52. The business's 50-day moving average price is $165.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio is 26.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens raised Expeditors International of Washington to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $153.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report).

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