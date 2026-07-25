Caxton Associates LLP Invests $2.56 Million in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,537 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $122.45. The company has a market cap of $164.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.00.

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Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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