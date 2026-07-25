Caxton Associates LLP Makes New $2.59 Million Investment in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 393 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000.

Get NVR alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in NVR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 425 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs increased its position in shares of NVR by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 127 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the construction company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Weiss Ratings cut NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $7,400.00 target price on NVR in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research set a $7,446.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of NVR from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7,224.20.

Get Our Latest Report on NVR

NVR News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVR this week:

Negative Sentiment: NVR’s second-quarter results missed expectations on revenue and earnings, with EPS falling to $83.96 from $108.54 a year ago and revenue dropping about 10% as fewer settlements and lower pricing weighed on results. NVR, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

NVR’s second-quarter results missed expectations on revenue and earnings, with EPS falling to $83.96 from $108.54 a year ago and revenue dropping about 10% as fewer settlements and lower pricing weighed on results. Negative Sentiment: Homebuilding margin pressure was a key concern, with higher lot costs, pricing pressure, and contract land deposit impairments cutting profitability despite improved orders and backlog growth. NVR Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates on Margin Pressure, Stock Down

Homebuilding margin pressure was a key concern, with higher lot costs, pricing pressure, and contract land deposit impairments cutting profitability despite improved orders and backlog growth. Negative Sentiment: Truist Financial lowered its price target on NVR to $6,400 from $6,600 and kept a hold rating, signaling more cautious expectations for the shares. Benzinga

Truist Financial lowered its price target on NVR to $6,400 from $6,600 and kept a hold rating, signaling more cautious expectations for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded NVR to “strong sell” and trimmed several future earnings estimates, reinforcing concerns that near-term earnings momentum may stay weak. Zacks.com

NVR Stock Up 4.4%

NVR stock opened at $6,425.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6,370.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6,786.91. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,501.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8,618.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.19.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $83.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $83.06. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.40 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 30.23%. NVR's revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $108.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 371.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVR, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVR wasn't on the list.

While NVR currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here