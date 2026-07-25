Caxton Associates LLP Makes New Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,346,000 after acquiring an additional 30,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 290.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,354,000 after purchasing an additional 444,290 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 12.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,811,571 shares of the company's stock worth $289,527,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 33.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 343,573 shares of the company's stock worth $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 87,013 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, CEO Bradley Paulsen acquired 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.50. The trade was a 6.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Langley acquired 2,500 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,759.04. The trade was a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $57.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FND

Floor & Decor Trading Up 1.4%

FND opened at $53.78 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average is $57.67. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.27%.Floor & Decor's revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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