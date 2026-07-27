Caxton Associates LLP Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. $HUM

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,646 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Humana by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,981 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at $19,660,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 1,808.0% in the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 23.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.8% during the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 5,436 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $185.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $211.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Humana from $214.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $320.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $327.17.

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Humana Trading Down 0.2%

Humana stock opened at $388.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.11 and a 12-month high of $428.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $39.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.37 billion. Humana had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business's revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.58 EPS. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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