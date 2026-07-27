Caxton Associates LLP Makes New Investment in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,235 shares of the company's stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,814 shares of the company's stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,360 shares of the company's stock worth $73,979,000 after acquiring an additional 730,180 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 95,108 shares of the company's stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO William Chad Lenamon sold 1,000 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 87,294 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,917,660.26. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pedro R. Buhigas sold 4,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $313,482.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,412.12. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,523 shares of company stock valued at $921,319. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $58.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 79.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $77.68.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.13%.The firm had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $340.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Kodiak Gas Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 264.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

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