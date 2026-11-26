Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,149 shares of the social networking company's stock, valued at approximately $82,053,000. Meta Platforms makes up 1.7% of Caxton Associates LLP's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 3,368 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 8.9% in the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383,414 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $278,044,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Muse could lift Instagram ad revenue by improving advertiser conversions and reiterated a Buy rating with an $875 price target. Article: Meta's AI shopping push could lift Instagram ad revenue

Jefferies said Muse could lift Instagram ad revenue by improving advertiser conversions and reiterated a Buy rating with an $875 price target. Positive Sentiment: Meta and Amazon are reportedly discussing allowing Muse to access Amazon’s store and make purchases. A deal could broaden the assistant’s usefulness, though talks do not guarantee an agreement. Article: Amazon and Meta reportedly in talks

Meta and Amazon are reportedly discussing allowing Muse to access Amazon’s store and make purchases. A deal could broaden the assistant’s usefulness, though talks do not guarantee an agreement. Neutral Sentiment: Meta’s executives in India held talks with the opposition Congress party amid protests over content restrictions. The discussions may matter to the company’s regulatory and operating environment, but no resolution was reported. Article: Meta delegation meets Congress in New Delhi

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "buy" rating and set a $875.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $905.00 to $830.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $955.00 to $855.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $770.00 to $718.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $763.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $826.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:META opened at $609.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $520.26 and a fifty-two week high of $779.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $672.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. Meta Platforms's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.5250 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Christopher Cox sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.76, for a total value of $28,510,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 184,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,515,624.16. The trade was a 17.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Susan Li sold 9,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total transaction of $5,720,371.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,351.30. The trade was a 41.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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