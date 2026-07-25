Caxton Associates LLP Purchases 20,327 Shares of CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Caxton Associates LLP grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX - Free Report) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,765 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in CarMax were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in CarMax by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,389 shares of the company's stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 690 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in shares of CarMax by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other CarMax news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 2,500 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.20 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 24,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,294,351.20. The trade was a 11.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Barr bought 9,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.01 per share, for a total transaction of $498,294.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,208.75. The trade was a 39.21% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,900 shares of company stock worth $735,574. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of CarMax from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised shares of CarMax from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CarMax from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CarMax

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 6.64%. CarMax's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax NYSE: KMX is a leading retailer of used vehicles in the United States, offering customers a streamlined, no-haggle purchasing experience. The company's inventory spans a broad range of makes and models, each of which undergoes a comprehensive inspection process before being offered for sale. Customers can shop in person at CarMax's retail locations or browse the company's online platform, which provides detailed vehicle histories, virtual tours and contactless purchasing options.

Originally launched in 1993 as a division of Circuit City, CarMax became an independent, publicly traded company in 1997.

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