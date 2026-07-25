Caxton Associates LLP Purchases 22,341 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Caxton Associates LLP raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 22,341 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,108,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $862,591,000 after buying an additional 3,481,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $121,304,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,190,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $329,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,338 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $102,279,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 51.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,218,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $118,818,000 after purchasing an additional 756,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $77.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $60.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average of $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.50. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.93 and a 52 week high of $90.90.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.93%.The business had revenue of $943.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $901.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Skyworks Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.84%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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