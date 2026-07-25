Caxton Associates LLP Purchases New Stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,242 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ZBRA. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zebra Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $284.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $327.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $259.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $199.05 and a 52 week high of $352.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,542,905.82. The trade was a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $940,122.90. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

See Also

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