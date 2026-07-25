Caxton Associates LLP Purchases Shares of 14,302 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,302 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,144 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,710 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $52,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 14,757 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 234,273 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $60,262,000 after purchasing an additional 49,774 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $214.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $244.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $256.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 3.0%

ADP stock opened at $250.09 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $188.16 and a one year high of $315.98. The stock has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. Automatic Data Processing's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Further Reading

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