Caxton Associates LLP Purchases Shares of 17,816 Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,816 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $19,524,350,000 after buying an additional 647,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,924 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,861,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at $2,591,056,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 9.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,136,486,000 after buying an additional 1,138,541 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Qualcomm from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $219.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $166.97 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $203.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.39. The stock has a market cap of $175.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,189.60. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm is expanding its growth narrative with AI-chip deals and new partnerships, including ties with a major Apple rival, which could help diversify demand beyond smartphones.

Qualcomm is expanding its growth narrative with AI-chip deals and new partnerships, including ties with a major Apple rival, which could help diversify demand beyond smartphones. Positive Sentiment: New Snapdragon launches are expected to support Qualcomm’s AI, PC, and handset pipeline ahead of Q3 results, giving investors a potential catalyst if execution is strong.

New Snapdragon launches are expected to support Qualcomm’s AI, PC, and handset pipeline ahead of Q3 results, giving investors a potential catalyst if execution is strong. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is closely watching Qualcomm’s upcoming earnings and key operating metrics to gauge whether recent product momentum is translating into financial improvement.

Wall Street is closely watching Qualcomm’s upcoming earnings and key operating metrics to gauge whether recent product momentum is translating into financial improvement. Negative Sentiment: Qualcomm’s double-digit chip price increases may reflect rising input costs, but they also raise the risk of customer pushback in already price-sensitive end markets. Article Title

Qualcomm’s double-digit chip price increases may reflect rising input costs, but they also raise the risk of customer pushback in already price-sensitive end markets. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks are under pressure from profit-taking, valuation concerns, and unwinding of leveraged AI trades, which is weighing on Qualcomm along with the rest of the sector.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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