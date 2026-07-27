Caxton Associates LLP Purchases Shares of 19,642 PBF Energy Inc. $PBF

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,642 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 570,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $26,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,142,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $794,709,054.08. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,541,570 shares of company stock valued at $165,787,386. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company's stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF stock opened at $61.74 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.11. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.53) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. PBF Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.65%.

Key Headlines Impacting PBF Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting PBF Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: PBF was added to multiple Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) lists on July 24, including momentum, value, income, and general strong-buy screens, which can boost trader interest and signal improving analyst sentiment. Article Title

PBF was added to multiple Zacks lists on July 24, including momentum, value, income, and general strong-buy screens, which can boost trader interest and signal improving analyst sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Several Zacks pieces highlighted PBF as a top-ranked growth, value, income, and momentum stock , reinforcing the idea that the name is screening well across multiple investment styles. Article Title

Several Zacks pieces highlighted PBF as a , reinforcing the idea that the name is screening well across multiple investment styles. Positive Sentiment: PBF was featured in a “Best Momentum Stocks” article and noted as being up strongly over the past week, suggesting short-term buying momentum remains intact. Article Title

PBF was featured in a article and noted as being up strongly over the past week, suggesting short-term buying momentum remains intact. Neutral Sentiment: One article compared PBF’s year-to-date performance with peers like Phillips 66, which is mainly a relative-performance check and not a direct catalyst. Article Title

One article compared PBF’s year-to-date performance with peers like Phillips 66, which is mainly a relative-performance check and not a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Another note said PBF does not have the ideal setup for a likely earnings beat ahead of next week’s report, so investors may remain cautious until the company releases results. Article Title

Another note said PBF does not have the ideal setup for a likely earnings beat ahead of next week’s report, so investors may remain cautious until the company releases results. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published an earnings preview titled “Don’t Get Trapped At The Top”, which suggests some skepticism about upside after the recent run-up. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBF. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of PBF Energy to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PBF Energy

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF - Free Report).

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