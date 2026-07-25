Caxton Associates LLP Reduces Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Caxton Associates LLP reduced its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,358 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,473 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,376,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,903 shares of the technology company's stock worth $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,494 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,276,320 shares of the technology company's stock worth $295,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,035 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,351,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 575.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,831,425 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $105,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 8,902 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.79, for a total value of $1,867,550.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 208,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,687,718.55. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 9,856 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $2,067,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 119,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,022,426.40. This trade represents a 7.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 82,043 shares of company stock worth $17,191,859 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $212.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTMI

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TTMI opened at $131.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $223.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03 and a beta of 2.10.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

Further Reading

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