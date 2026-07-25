Caxton Associates LLP Sells 3,247 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Caxton Associates LLP lowered its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,761 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in F5 were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of F5 by 27.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 16,501 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in F5 by 30.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,408 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $74,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60,203 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 272.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 768 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,590 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Evercore upgraded shares of F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on F5 from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of F5 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $382.67.

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Insider Activity at F5

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.19, for a total transaction of $2,171,178.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,158.08. This trade represents a 22.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total value of $439,010.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,664,474.80. This represents a 14.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 22,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,860 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $392.21 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $400.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.44. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $435.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.82 million. F5 had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 21.50%. F5's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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