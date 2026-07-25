Caxton Associates LLP Sells 48,589 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Caxton Associates LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,155 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 48,589 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $66,560,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 963,108 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $32,053,000 after purchasing an additional 298,941 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,786 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1,129.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 23,160 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of VIAV opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -164.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.The company had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $393.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.88.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $445,935.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,087,368.58. The trade was a 29.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,727 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $149,875.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,286.16. This represents a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 450,369 shares of company stock worth $23,789,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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