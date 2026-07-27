Caxton Associates LLP Takes $1.05 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the company's stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 248.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 49,741 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 100,870 shares of the company's stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 33,258 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 253.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 54,571 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $37.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.40.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $29.68 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 10.81%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.15%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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