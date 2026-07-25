Caxton Associates LLP Takes $2.42 Million Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,274 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $1,721,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2,309.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431,824 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $54,314,000 after buying an additional 413,904 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 143,740 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $19,575,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $361,012,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xylem from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. CLSA upgraded shares of Xylem to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XYL

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $119.66 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day moving average is $122.82. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.29 and a 12-month high of $154.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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