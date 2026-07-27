Caxton Associates LLP Takes Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,612 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,177,106,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Danaher by 543.9% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,907,515 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $574,351,000 after buying an additional 2,455,994 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,333,056 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $991,923,000 after buying an additional 2,216,789 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,076,796 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,451,380,000 after buying an additional 1,517,904 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Danaher by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,246,008 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,177,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,768 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $191.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $160.93 and a 52-week high of $242.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Danaher from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $236.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.91.

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Danaher News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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