Caxton Associates LLP Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,040 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Bank of America lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $533.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $426.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $423.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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