Caxton Associates LLP Takes Position in V2X, Inc. $VVX

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000. Caxton Associates LLP owned approximately 0.11% of V2X as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VVX. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of V2X by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,547 shares of the company's stock worth $10,655,000 after buying an additional 62,009 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in V2X in the 1st quarter worth $2,438,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in V2X by 37.1% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 50,066 shares of the company's stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in V2X by 44.7% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in V2X by 76.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of V2X from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered V2X from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on V2X from $77.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Noble Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of V2X in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on V2X from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V2X

V2X Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE VVX opened at $83.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. V2X, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average of $71.93.

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. V2X had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business's revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. V2X has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

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