Cayson Acquisition Corp $CAPN Shares Sold by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp trimmed its stake in Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPN - Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,282 shares of the company's stock after selling 266,020 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 9.40% of Cayson Acquisition worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cayson Acquisition by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 107,793 shares of the company's stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cayson Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cayson Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cayson Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cayson Acquisition by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 292,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,102 shares during the last quarter.

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Cayson Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CAPN opened at $11.10 on Monday. Cayson Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91.

Cayson Acquisition (NASDAQ:CAPN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Cayson Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cayson Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cayson Acquisition

Cayson Acquisition Company Profile

Cayson Acquisition Corp. is a Cayman Islands–incorporated blank check company formed in early 2021 to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company completed its initial public offering in March 2021 and is listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol CAPN. As a special purpose acquisition company, Cayson Acquisition currently holds its capital in a trust account pending the execution of a qualifying transaction.

The company's management team is focused on identifying high-growth opportunities across a range of industries, including technology, healthcare, consumer products and business services.

Further Reading

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