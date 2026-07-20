CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE is Hahn Capital Management LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,317 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 15,163 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up about 6.5% of Hahn Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC's holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $643,405,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in CBRE Group by 119.6% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,571,280 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $348,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,452 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,648,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,017,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $163,581,000 after purchasing an additional 997,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XN LP purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,134,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,476,709.46. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CBRE Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $140.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.69 and a 52 week high of $174.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.43 and a 200 day moving average of $144.69.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Further Reading

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