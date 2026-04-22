CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Position Increased by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,015,798 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for approximately 4.9% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned about 1.01% of CBRE Group worth $484,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 264.4% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $1,370,630.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,799,313.61. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $62,883.21. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,676,711.69. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 9,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $180.00.

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CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $150.02 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.52 and a 1-year high of $174.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.61.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.67 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.75%. CBRE Group's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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