CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647,453 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 238,807 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.56% of CBRE Group worth $221,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 41.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,792 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,476,709.46. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore set a $169.00 price target on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of CBRE opened at $143.57 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.69 and a 52-week high of $174.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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