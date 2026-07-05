CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,667 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5,180.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,501 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 301,871 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,891,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 49,831 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen cut CBRE Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $141.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.69 and a one year high of $174.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,476,709.46. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

See Also

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