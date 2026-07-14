CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,870,413 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 302,426 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for about 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.37% of CBRE Group worth $1,337,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $1,734,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 137,524 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,944 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,017,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $163,581,000 after purchasing an additional 997,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore set a $169.00 price target on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered CBRE Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Barclays raised their target price on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.86.

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CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $138.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business's 50-day moving average price is $134.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.69 and a 52-week high of $174.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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