Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 684,113 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 483,112 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.24% of CBRE Group worth $87,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 511.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 925.9% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $190.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $183.00 to $161.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $180.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of CBRE opened at $133.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.44 and a 12-month high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.12, for a total transaction of $297,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 106,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,011,193.88. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc. is a commercial real estate services and investment company serving property owners, occupiers, investors and developers. Its services include property leasing and sales, property and facilities management, project management, valuation, consulting and commercial real estate financing. The company also provides real estate investment management and development services. Through its global operations, CBRE serves clients across a range of property types and markets, including offices, industrial facilities, retail properties and data centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CBRE Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CBRE Group wasn't on the list.

While CBRE Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public. Get This Free Report