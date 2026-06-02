Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Decreases Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,958 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,233 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC's holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the company's stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.2% during the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 73,823 shares of the company's stock worth $19,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 149.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,637 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

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Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT opened at $333.17 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $319.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.20. The company has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $241.45 and a one year high of $344.75.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.Hilton Worldwide's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Hilton Worldwide's payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $373.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $322.00 to $320.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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