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Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $38.47 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Written by MarketBeat
June 2, 2026
Digital Realty Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • CBRE Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its Digital Realty Trust stake by 40.9% in Q4, selling 172,018 shares and leaving it with 248,682 shares valued at about $38.47 million.
  • Digital Realty Trust reported Q1 earnings in line with expectations, posting $0.46 EPS on $1.64 billion in revenue, while also raising its FY2026 guidance to $7.95-$8.05 EPS.
  • The company announced a quarterly dividend of $1.22 per share, payable June 30, which works out to an annualized dividend of $4.88 and a yield of about 2.6%.
  • Interested in Digital Realty Trust? Here are five stocks we like better.

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,682 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 172,018 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $38,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.7%

DLR opened at $184.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company's 50-day moving average is $190.03 and its 200 day moving average is $173.73.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 128.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.89.

View Our Latest Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

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