Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Increases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,336,094 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 97,092 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up 2.1% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.41% of WEC Energy Group worth $140,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,839 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,286 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 477.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,552 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $34,756,000 after purchasing an additional 275,786 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,364 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company's stock.

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WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.49 and a 52 week high of $119.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total value of $517,628.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $815,112.16. This trade represents a 38.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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