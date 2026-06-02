Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Increases Stock Position in CubeSmart $CUBE

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,469,724 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 105,105 shares during the quarter. CubeSmart comprises about 1.8% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 1.52% of CubeSmart worth $125,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,960 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 944.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,091 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,293 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 19,476 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of CubeSmart from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $281.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $275.25 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. CubeSmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.30%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

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