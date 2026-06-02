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Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Increases Stock Position in CubeSmart $CUBE

Written by MarketBeat
June 2, 2026
CubeSmart logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its CubeSmart stake by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, now holding 3,469,724 shares valued at about $125.1 million.
  • Analysts remain mixed on the self-storage REIT: the current consensus rating is Hold with a consensus price target of $43.42, though several firms recently nudged targets higher and BNP Paribas Exane upgraded the stock to Outperform.
  • CubeSmart reported quarterly EPS of $0.36 and revenue of $281.93 million, both above expectations, and it also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, implying a 5.4% yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,469,724 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 105,105 shares during the quarter. CubeSmart comprises about 1.8% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 1.52% of CubeSmart worth $125,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,960 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 944.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,091 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,293 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 19,476 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of CubeSmart from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $281.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $275.25 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. CubeSmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.30%.

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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