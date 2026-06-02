Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company's stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Marriott International by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Marriott International from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $382.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Stock Up 0.4%

Marriott International stock opened at $376.96 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $354.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.90. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.55 and a twelve month high of $388.37. The company has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Marriott International's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's payout ratio is 30.64%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report).

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