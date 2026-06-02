Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial River Investments LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 63,319 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 64,782 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company's stock.

Get GLPI alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPI. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.66. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $419.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Gaming and Leisure Properties's payout ratio is 99.05%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gaming and Leisure Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gaming and Leisure Properties wasn't on the list.

While Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here