Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW - Free Report) by 3,997.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,763 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 126,596 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of CDW worth $16,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of CDW by 680.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 971,965 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $124,567,000 after buying an additional 847,395 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 428.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. AlphaGrep UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $947,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CDW by 2,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,501,749 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,345,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064,399 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in CDW by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 441 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CDW Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $174.97 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $153.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.27. CDW Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $175.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.28. CDW had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 52.23%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CDW Corporation will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from CDW's previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. CDW's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CDW from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $159.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Read Our Latest Report on CDW

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation is a provider of information technology products and services to businesses, government agencies, educational institutions and healthcare organizations. The company helps customers select, purchase, implement and manage technology solutions. Its offerings include computers and other hardware, software, cloud services, cybersecurity, networking, data center infrastructure and collaboration tools. CDW also provides consulting, integration and ongoing technology support, helping customers plan and operate their IT environments.

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