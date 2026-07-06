CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO Shares Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO - Free Report) by 393.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,953 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 45,411 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of CECO Environmental worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,680,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 113,870 shares of the company's stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 66,843 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 56,403 shares of the company's stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,455 shares of the company's stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 638.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at CECO Environmental

In other CECO Environmental news, CFO Peter K. Johansson sold 30,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,931,581.54. The trade was a 42.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,537,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 105,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,107,675. This represents a 23.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities set a $118.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $102.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on CECO

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CECO opened at $82.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.03 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.11. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.33.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $205.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. CECO Environmental's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. NASDAQ: CECO is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO's core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

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