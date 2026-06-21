Cedarwood Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Cedarwood Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $745,000. Tesla comprises approximately 0.8% of Cedarwood Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Mozayyx Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Storen Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Worthington Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Finally, Taylor Securities Services Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $400.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 367.42, a PEG ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.77 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The business's 50-day moving average is $403.33 and its 200 day moving average is $415.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy.

Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy. Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Article Title

ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation.

Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles.

Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Article Title

Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports flagged “fresh FSD roadblock” concerns in Europe, keeping investor focus on regulatory risk rather than near-term software monetization.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore upgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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