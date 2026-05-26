Ceera Investments LLC Buys 1,253 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Ceera Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 276.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,336 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Phillip Securities cut their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $426.01 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.21 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.42. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 390.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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