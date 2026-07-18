Ceera Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,458 Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,458 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000. Fair Isaac accounts for 1.2% of Ceera Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 480,776.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,327,664 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,625,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,972 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $516,615,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,209,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 894,593 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,512,417,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 243,374 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $411,453,000 after buying an additional 62,724 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,250.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $1,549.00 price objective on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,627.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,257.16 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,198.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,262.72. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $870.01 and a 1-year high of $1,998.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The company had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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