Ceera Investments LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Ceera Investments LLC boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,013 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares during the period. Workday comprises about 1.9% of Ceera Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ceera Investments LLC's holdings in Workday were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. DA Davidson set a $135.00 target price on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $206.00 to $151.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $184.00.

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Workday Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $144.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.36 and a 52-week high of $249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company's 50 day moving average price is $131.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.55.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Robert Enslin sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $724,952.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 239,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,304,368.10. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 2,728 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $391,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 266,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,258,644.56. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 875,020 shares of company stock valued at $113,938,503. 18.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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