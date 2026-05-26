Ceera Investments LLC Has $5.30 Million Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Ceera Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,143 shares of the software company's stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 2.0% of Ceera Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ceera Investments LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,046.25. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Adobe from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $338.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $244.76 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.13 and a 12 month high of $421.48. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company's 50 day moving average is $244.55 and its 200-day moving average is $286.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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