Ceera Investments LLC Invests $4.54 Million in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,511 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,545,000. Intuit makes up approximately 2.0% of Ceera Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 75.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $291.09 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.84 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $550.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.39.

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Trending Headlines about Intuit

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total transaction of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,084,358.56. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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