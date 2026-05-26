Ceera Investments LLC Purchases 85,205 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Ceera Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 131.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,249 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 85,205 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC's holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 84.1% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,411,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 644,930 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 39.7% during the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,266,000 after purchasing an additional 389,704 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 3,889.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,075,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 137.9% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 452,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KVUE. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kenvue

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $679,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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