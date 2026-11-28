Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC - Free Report) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,619 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,883,381 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Celcuity worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celcuity by 20.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 15.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 11,868 shares of the company's stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the company's stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 995 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Celcuity from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Celcuity from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Celcuity to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celcuity

Celcuity Stock Up 1.6%

CELC stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 14.62 and a quick ratio of 14.59. Celcuity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $151.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.16.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.30. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celcuity, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

Celcuity Profile

Celcuity Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing targeted cancer therapies and diagnostic tools. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Minneapolis, the company uses its CELsignia platform to study signaling activity in living tumor cells and identify abnormalities that may help guide treatment development. Celcuity's lead drug candidate, gedatolisib, is an investigational inhibitor of PI3K and mTOR signaling pathways. The company is evaluating it in clinical trials, including studies for advanced breast cancer.

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