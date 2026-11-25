Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 2,193.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,650 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 650,977 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.54% of Celestica worth $246,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,821,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 73.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,954 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 49.6% in the third quarter. Gunderson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "conviction-buy" rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celestica from $415.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Celestica from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TD set a $430.00 target price on Celestica and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on Celestica from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $445.14.

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Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other Celestica news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 23,396 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total transaction of $8,521,291.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Todd Cooper sold 20,118 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $7,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 73,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,370,720. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celestica Stock Down 7.9%

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $196.49 on Wednesday. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.12 and a 52-week high of $474.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.11. The business's 50 day moving average is $297.23 and its 200 day moving average is $324.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.28. Celestica had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Key Celestica News

Investors following CLS have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Celestica to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing growing optimism about its earnings prospects. The company’s latest reported quarter also beat analyst estimates for earnings and revenue, providing a fundamental counterpoint to the share-price weakness. Zacks upgrade

Zacks upgraded Celestica to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing growing optimism about its earnings prospects. The company’s latest reported quarter also beat analyst estimates for earnings and revenue, providing a fundamental counterpoint to the share-price weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Celestica was included among AI-infrastructure stocks that investors might consider buying on the dip after a broad Nasdaq selloff. The article reflects sector-wide weakness as well as potential investor interest, rather than a company-specific catalyst. AI stocks to buy on the dip

Celestica was included among AI-infrastructure stocks that investors might consider buying on the dip after a broad Nasdaq selloff. The article reflects sector-wide weakness as well as potential investor interest, rather than a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent pieces describe CLS as a heavily watched stock or revisit its latest earnings, but the supplied summaries provide no new company-specific developments likely to change near-term fundamentals. Trending-stock coverage

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc. is a global provider of design, manufacturing, and supply chain services for companies across technology and industrial markets. Its work spans product development, engineering, manufacturing, testing, and ongoing product support. The company's offerings include hardware and infrastructure used in cloud computing and data centers, communications networks, aerospace and defense, industrial equipment, and health technology. It also provides supply chain management and other services to support products throughout their lifecycle.

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