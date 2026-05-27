Celestica, Inc. $CLS Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,130 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 77,982 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.78% of Celestica worth $265,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Celestica to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Celestica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $427.42.

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Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $371.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business's 50 day moving average is $345.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.19. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.54 and a 12 month high of $435.00.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Further Reading

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