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Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. $CLDX is Commodore Capital LP's 7th Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Celldex Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Commodore Capital LP grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX - Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,696,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 131,616 shares during the period. Celldex Therapeutics comprises approximately 4.9% of Commodore Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Commodore Capital LP owned approximately 3.44% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $85,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLDX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $35.28 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLDX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on CLDX

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The company's research platforms leverage novel antibody and vaccine technologies designed to engage the patient's immune system, with a particular emphasis on oncology and neurologic indications. Celldex's pipeline includes both monoclonal antibodies and biologic agents that seek to modulate immune responses or deliver targeted cytotoxic activity.

Among Celldex's lead product candidates is glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody–drug conjugate directed against the glycoprotein NMB (gpNMB) for the treatment of certain breast and skin cancers.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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