Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX - Free Report) by 116.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,564,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,382,373 shares during the quarter. Celldex Therapeutics comprises 0.4% of Baker BROS. Advisors LP's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned about 3.26% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $83,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,543,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $355,120,000 after acquiring an additional 983,195 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $40,411,000 after acquiring an additional 261,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $33,596,000 after purchasing an additional 407,818 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 438.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 788,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,347,000 after acquiring an additional 642,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $22,478,000 after acquiring an additional 293,759 shares in the last quarter.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 target price on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

CLDX opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.04. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $45.14.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops antibody-based treatments for inflammatory diseases and cancer. Its research focuses on targets involved in immune responses and the activity of mast cells. The company's lead candidate, barzolvolimab, is an antibody that targets the KIT receptor. Celldex is studying it for chronic urticaria and other conditions associated with mast-cell activity. Celldex also has early-stage oncology programs that investigate antibody therapies designed to affect immune pathways.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Celldex Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Celldex Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Celldex Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report